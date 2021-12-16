The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Realistic model of mouse hippocampus uncovers new mechanism for pattern separation

Our brains can distinguish highly similar patterns, thanks to a process called pattern separation. How exactly our brains separate patterns is, however, not full,y understood yet. Using a full-scale computer model of the dentate gyrus, a brain region involved in pattern separation, researchers found that inhibitory neurons activated by one pattern suppress all their neighboring neurons, thereby switching off 'competing' similar patterns.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211216145934.htm

