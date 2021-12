Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 19:59 Hits: 2

Collegiate football athletes with a decade or more of experience with the sport have related abnormalities in inflammation, energy production and coordination that are apparent before the football season and across the season, a new study has found. The abnormalities are related to routine repetitive head impacts from tackling and blocking.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211216145945.htm