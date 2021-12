Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 19:59 Hits: 2

A team has demonstrated magnetic Feshbach resonances between a single barium ion and lithium atoms at near absolute zero temperature. The researchers found that depending on the strength of the external magnetic field, the expansion of the ion and atoms can be controlled.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211216145954.htm