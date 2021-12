Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

Researchers have pioneered a new fabrication technique that enables them to produce low-voltage, power-dense, high endurance soft actuators for an aerial microrobot. These artificial muscles vastly improve the robot's payload and allow it to achieve best-in-class hovering performance.

