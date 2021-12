Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:27 Hits: 0

A new study has shown how the brain gives credit to events, along with how transcranial ultrasound (TUS) can disrupt this process. While currently developed in an animal model, this line of research and the use of TUS could one day be applied to clinical research to tackle conditions such as addiction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211217102748.htm