The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Insects: How farmers can be better engaged in species conservation

Category: Environment Hits: 0

While farmers have the capacity to drive species conservation worldwide, their true potential is yet to be fully realized. An international team of researchers shows how this can change. The researchers interviewed 560 farmers around the world to find out what they know about their local pollinator diversity and their engagement in the issue. The results offer important insights for politics and science.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211216150139.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version