Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:27 Hits: 0

Drugs developed to treat AIDS and HIV could offer hope to patients diagnosed with the most common form of primary brain tumor. The breakthrough is significant because, if further research is conclusive, the anti-retroviral drugs could be prescribed for patients diagnosed with meningioma and acoustic neuroma brain tumors (also known as schwannoma).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211217102751.htm