Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:27 Hits: 0

The iconic tusked whale of the Arctic has a new enemy -- noise. A unique study shows that narwhals are highly affected by noise from ships and seismic airgun pulses -- even at 20-30 kilometers away. As ice melts, noise levels in the Arctic are rising, worrying scientists about the future of narwhals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211217102756.htm