Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

President Biden’s executive order setting the ambitious goal of having the government reach net-zero emissions by 2050 faces enormous challenges — including simply getting the entire federal workforce on board.The order represents one of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/586306-bidens-big-climate-goal-faces-challenge-with-federal-workforce