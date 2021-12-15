New study reveals how epithelial cells in the body naturally eliminate 'precancerous' ones

Articles

Normal epithelial cells show the ability to push out precancerous ones present in the epithelium, by means of 'cell competition.' But the exact molecular mechanism of this recognition by normal epithelial cells was unknown. Now, researchers have unraveled the interactions and cellular pathways leading to this extrusion, allowing them to identify a candidate for a therapeutic target for future cancer prevention research.

