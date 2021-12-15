The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New study reveals how epithelial cells in the body naturally eliminate 'precancerous' ones

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Normal epithelial cells show the ability to push out precancerous ones present in the epithelium, by means of 'cell competition.' But the exact molecular mechanism of this recognition by normal epithelial cells was unknown. Now, researchers have unraveled the interactions and cellular pathways leading to this extrusion, allowing them to identify a candidate for a therapeutic target for future cancer prevention research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215113248.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version