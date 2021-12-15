Using strategy to preserve biodiversity while saving space

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The breathtaking variety of life on Earth is in danger; biodiversity is declining rapidly. As many as one million species are at risk; many could become extinct in the next few decades. Accordingly, protected areas are urgently needed, but are often poorly chosen from a strategic perspective. But how can the biological diversity of a given region best be measured? With the aid of an innovative new approach, a team of researchers have now identified the most valuable areas in Latin America.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215113250.htm