Gas-passing plankton illumine another piece of the carbon cycle puzzle

Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

A recently discovered species of bacteria consumes an organic compound commonly found in solvents like paint remover, according to a new study. Finding that SAR11 bacteria use acetone adds to evidence suggesting that aspects of the marine carbon cycle, which pulls atmospheric carbon into the sea, are not being considered in the study of the cycle and its ability to buffer climate change, scientists say.

