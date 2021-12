Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 19:20 Hits: 1

Achieving consensus among countries in global climate negotiations is a long and complicated process. Researchers have developed a mathematical model that describes the achievement of the 2015 Paris Agreement and that may contribute to more efficient negotiations when striving for unanimity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215142050.htm