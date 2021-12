Articles

Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

While much is known about extreme weather events on land, there has been little research into those that occur in the ocean. A study led by ETH Zurich uses models to show for the first time that marine heatwaves, and extremes with high acidity or low oxygen can also occur conjointly -- with difficult to foresee consequences for marine life.

