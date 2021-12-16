Map of transparent butterflies highlights biodiversity hotspot in the Andes Mountains

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021

In a new study, researchers created the most detailed distribution map to date of butterflies in the American tropics, showing that areas of highest diversity coincide with regions most threatened by deforestation and development. The study specifically focused on Ithomiini, or glasswing butterflies, a large group with nearly 400 species that occur throughout much of Central and South America. Their ubiquity may make them a good indicator for the fate of other insects in the region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211216150240.htm