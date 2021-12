Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 18:26 Hits: 0

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it has determined wind farms offshore New Jersey and New York would not pose a major disruption to the local environment, clearing a key hurdle for lease sales in the region.In a statement, the Bureau...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/586323-interior-clears-key-hurdle-for-wind-farms-off-new-york-and-new