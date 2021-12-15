Gallic acid and stretching decrease osteoarthritis markers in cartilage cells

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 16:32 Hits: 0

Researchers used gallic acid, an antioxidant found in gallnuts, green tea and other plants, and applied a stretching mechanism to human cartilage cells taken from arthritic knees that mimics the stretching that occurs when walking. The combination not only decreased arthritis inflammation markers in the cells but improved the production of desired proteins normally found in healthy cartilage. While still at an early stage, the findings suggest a new procedure could be developed to treat cartilage cells extracted from a patient to grow a supply of cells or a tissue to be re-implanted.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215113234.htm