Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 11:18 Hits: 0

Northeastern Syria is experiencing its worst drought in nearly 70 years, with rising temperatures and erratic weather exacerbated by tensions with Turkey.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/conflict-and-climate-change-drive-water-crisis-in-syria/a-59999269?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss