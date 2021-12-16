CDOT Transportation Rule a Critical Step Forward

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) voted today to approve the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Standard. With this standard in place, CDOT and local transportation planning organizations will be required—for the first time—to consider the climate impacts of transportation projects such as highway expansions and public transit improvements.

The following is a statement by Carter Rubin, a transportation advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Standard will require state and local transportation plans to reduce emissions, which is essential to addressing the climate crisis and improving air quality. Investing in more sustainable transportation means giving Coloradans more options to get around: trains that go to more destinations, buses that zoom past rush hour traffic in dedicated lanes, and streets that are safe for biking and walking.

“While the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Standard is a critical step toward a more sustainable transportation system, it does not go far enough to support communities that need it most. When it comes to investing in new projects, CDOT should make sure that communities without enough transportation options and communities most impacted by smog are at the front of the line.”

Nearly 2,000 NRDC members in Colorado submitted public comments in support of a strong Greenhouse Gas Pollution Standard. You can read their comments and others here.

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.