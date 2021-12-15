The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Advanced analysis of Apollo sample illuminates Moon’s evolution

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Sophisticated analysis of a rock sample taken from the Moon during the Apollo 17 mission revealed new information about the complex cooling and evolutionary history of the Moon. The diffusion patterns preserved in the mineral grains were consistent with a rapid cooling history of no more than 20-million-years at high temperatures. The finding challenges previous estimates of a 100-million-year cooling duration and supports initial rapid cooling of magmas within the lunar crust.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211214200544.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version