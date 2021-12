Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:20 Hits: 6

In the summer months, sea ice from the Arctic drifts through Fram Strait into the Atlantic. Thanks to meltwater, a stable layer forms around the drifting ice atop the salty seawater, producing significant effects on biological processes and marine organisms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215082027.htm