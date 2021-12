Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 5

Many of the “forever chemicals” that end up in the ocean can “boomerang back to shore” after crashing waves reemit the compounds into the air, a new study has found.This “sea-to-air transport” mechanism is polluting the air in coastal regions with...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/585868-forever-chemicals-can-boomerang-from-ocean-waves-to-shore