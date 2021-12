Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 6

Wind power forms a crucial part of the transition to renewable energy. But it faces fierce criticism from some parts of society. Is it justified?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wind-power-what-s-the-truth-about-the-claims/a-60048961?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss