It’s Time for Bayer/Monsanto to Leave Hawai’i after Pleading Guilty to Multiple Violations that Harm People and Environment of the State, Advocates Say

(Beyond Pesticides, December 15, 2021) Monsanto has pleaded guilty to multiple environmental crimes in Hawaiʻi for the second time in less than four years, and the island communities are left asking “when is enough enough?” In the most recent case, Monsanto will plead guilty to 30 environmental crimes in Hawaiʻi, related to pesticide use violations and putting field workers at risk. In both cases they admit that they knowingly violated pesticide law and put field workers in harmʻs way. They will pay a $12 million fine this time, bringing their criminal fines and “community service payments” to a total of $22 million since 2019. At the center of these cases is that the Monsanto field workers had to transport, apply and be exposed to these toxic and banned pesticides as part of their job. In small island communities of Hawaiʻi, Monsanto workers are our friends and family. Folks live just downwind and next door to these fields. We are concerned about their health, and those concerns are glaringly missing from news reports and in the distribution agreements for the community service payments. There are two separate incidents that have become related because of a deferred prosecution agreement between Monsanto and […]

