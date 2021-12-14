Early bloomers: Using citizen-science data to investigate unseasonal flowering in Joshua trees

Articles

In November 2019, visitors to Joshua Tree National Park in California encountered a strange sight. Joshua trees and closely related Mojave yuccas, which normally remain reproductively dormant until late spring, were in full bloom at the tail end of autumn. In a new study, researchers used citizen-science data to determine the cause of the anomalous bloom and predict when similar events might occur.

