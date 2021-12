Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 20:21 Hits: 0

A new study maps out areas of the ocean most affected by light pollution, and shows that up to 1.9 million km2 of the world's coastal waters are being exposed to biologically significant levels of artificial light at night.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211214152147.htm