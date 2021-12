Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 20:55 Hits: 0

Toyota announced that it will invest 4 trillion yen, or about $35 billion, into 30 models of battery-powered electric vehicles by 2030. The Japanese automaker's CEO Akio Toyoda said Tuesday it is also aiming to increase its global...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/585801-toyota-investing-35b-in-evs-ceo-says