Losing isn’t always bad: Gaining topology from loss

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 0

Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects. An international collaboration has demonstrated a novel topology arising from losses in hybrid light-matter particles, introducing a new avenue to induce the highly-prized effects inherent to conventional topological materials, which can potentially revolutionise electronics. The study represents an experimental observation of a non-Hermitian topological invariant in a semiconductor in the strong light-matter coupling regime supporting formation of exciton-polaritons.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213121823.htm