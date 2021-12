Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 0

A research team has demonstrated that members of a group of baboons can establish shared social conventions -- in this case, by all agreeing on how to solve a problem in order to get a reward faster. This is the first time that such conventions have been studied experimentally in an animal species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213121810.htm