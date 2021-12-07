“Sea Lions in the Parking Lot” Connects Kids to Nature

Articles

Written by Marcia G. Yerman

The COVID pandemic disrupted our daily activities. It’s also responsible for major reductions in pollution. Carbon dioxide levels dropped. Vehicle exhaust and the particle pollution it emits plummeted as traffic was reduced. With a lessening of travel, commercial activity, and outdoor commotion, there was an improvement in air and water quality.

While the pandemic has caused a temporary reduction in emissions, scientists are continuing to parse out the data. Meanwhile, Lenora Todaro, a writer, “sidewalk naturalist,” and mother, has written the children’s book “Sea Lions in the Parking Lot.” examines what wildlife was up to during the absence of humans in urban locations. It was chosen as a Junior Library Guild Selection.

Todaro tells global stories of animals reclaiming spaces in fascinating ways. Gorgeous illustrations by Annika Siems brings a lushness to the narrative that will enchant both children and adults.

Kangaroos hop down the street in Australia; 150,000 flamingos flock to the wetlands of Navi Mumbai in India; sea lions lounge on the Mai del Plata beach in Argentina. Coyotes also make an appearance. This resonated personally because there were numerous sightings in my neighborhood during the lockdown. These are just a few of the tales that capture the imagination.

In her Epilogue, Todaro introduces youngsters to the concept of interdependence between individuals and nature. She emphasizes that “ecosystems and wildlife can rebound if the right environmental conditions are achieved.”

Todaro explains how “we can all help combat climate change”in comprehensive yet straightforward language. A page on Todaro’s website is devoted to tips for educators, with resources and actions.

I spoke with Todaro by telephone to discuss her mission to bring awareness to young readers and how parents can play a role. Her top takeaway? “It’s essential that kids feel a connection to nature.”

Todaro saw the reports of “wildlife behaving in unusual ways” as both a lesson and ray of light in a challenging time. She underscored, “When humans step out of the way, animals thrive.”

“When my sons were growing up in Brooklyn, we went birdwatching and hiking, explored tidepools and wetlands, grew broccoli, counted horseshoe crabs, visited a beekeeper, and tried to camp at least once every summer,” Todaro related. “We attended free programs sponsored by the Urban Park Rangers, the Bronx Zoo, and the Museum of Natural History.”

Birdwatching, done in any setting, doesn’t need to be part of a program. Todaro suggested that children can keep a journal to record observations or connect with online communities such as inaturalist or ebird. “The more aware children become of life above in the sky, the more likely they will connect that life with having clean air,” she said.

There are concepts embedded within the storyline that center on significant issues. They include habitat loss, deforestation, and how wetlands help absorb carbon and create a balance with birds and insects. “When we lose wetlands to development, we lose a part of nature’s kidneys. Wetlands help remove pollutants from the water. When healthy, they can absorb higher levels of carbon dioxide, which helps moderate greenhouse gases. They also act like a sponge to slow down flooding.”

Discussing the importance of trees, Todaro said, “Deforestation cuts down on habitats available to animals, which sometimes brings them too close to humans, resulting in conflict or the passing of zoonotic disease. It affects air quality because trees absorb carbon dioxide and air pollutants. Their shade cools down temperatures, and their roots absorb other greenhouse gases. They provide a home for birds, insects, squirrels, and a variety of other creatures, while also improving the nutrients in the soil.” Todaro encouraged tree planting, which she did with her sons. “For city kids, the hands-on, dig-in-the-dirt, positive experience of the outdoors was an antidote to the nature deficit.”

Todaro was upbeat, expressing her belief that Gen Z would make a difference. Looking to those her writing is targeted for (Ages 4-8), she stated, “I hope that children enjoy the stories first and foremost and that they feel empathy toward wildlife. The underlying theme of the book is that the environment can rebound when we slow down, live modestly, and do our part. But it’s also about habitats and habitat loss and how interdependent humans and wildlife are.”

Todaro’s final thoughts were significant:

“I think this is all part of making connections between children and the outdoors, inculcating the good feelings that being in nature brings about.”

Illustrations: Annika Siems

