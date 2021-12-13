Significant energy savings when electric distribution vehicles take their best route

Range anxiety with electric commercial vehicles is real, since running out of battery can have serious consequences. Researchers have developed tools to help electric delivery-vehicles navigate strategically to use as little energy as possible. The secret lies in looking beyond just the distance traveled, and instead focusing on overall energy usage -- and has led to energy savings of up to 20 per cent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211213084109.htm