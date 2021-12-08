Reduced ocean circulation during the ice age caused anoxic conditions and increased carbon storage in the deep sea

Articles

The movement of water masses in the ocean, its circulation, is an essential component of the global climate system. Researchers have now been able to show that circulation in the deep ocean was significantly slowed down during the last glacial period. Analyses of sediment samples show that the decomposition of organic carbon in the water masses of the deep sea consumed the oxygen available there.

