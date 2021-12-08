The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Does air pollution reduce the benefits of physical activity on the brain?

Category: Environment Hits: 1

A new study shows that people who do vigorous physical activities, like jogging or playing competitive sports, in areas with higher air pollution may show less benefit from that exercise when it comes to certain markers of brain disease. The markers examined in the study included white matter hyperintensities, which indicate injury to the brain's white matter, and gray matter volume. Larger gray matter volumes and smaller white matter hyperintensity volumes are markers of overall better brain health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208161118.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version