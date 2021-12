Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

A serendipitous conversation and 'treasure trove' of frozen stool samples from early in the HIV/AIDS pandemic shed light on the role of the microbiome in disease prevention. The study is the first to link the composition of the gut microbiome before infection to HIV susceptibility and progression.

