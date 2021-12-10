The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Artificial intelligence that can discover hidden physical laws in various data

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have successfully developed artificial intelligence technology that can extract hidden equations of motion from regular observational data and create a model that is faithful to the laws of physics. This technology could enable us to discover the hidden equations of motion behind phenomena for which the laws were considered unexplainable. For example, it may be possible to use physics-based knowledge and simulations to examine ecosystem sustainability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209222121.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version