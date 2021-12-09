Exposure to toxic metals may increase risk of clogged arteries

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 13:26 Hits: 1

Toxic metals in the environment may increase the risk of atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can prevent blood and oxygen from reaching major organs. Arsenic and cadmium, metals that can be found in food, water and tobacco, plus titanium, which can come from dental and orthopedic implants, cosmetics or auto manufacturing, were associated with a higher likelihood of having clogged arteries in the neck, leg and heart in this study of auto assembly workers in Spain. Current global environmental, occupational and food safety standards may be insufficient to protect people from the adverse effects of metals, according to study authors.

