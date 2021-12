Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:18 Hits: 1

Researchers have identified rare, naturally occurring T cells that are capable of targeting a protein found in SARS-CoV-2 and a range of other coronaviruses. The findings suggest that a component of this protein, called viral polymerase, could potentially be added to COVID-19 vaccines to create a longer-lasting immune response and increase protection against new variants of the virus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211210121851.htm