Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 12:30 Hits: 3

The American food supply is likely riddled with far more dangerous toxins than the average consumer would anticipate, and scientists say they lack sufficient, streamlined data about the “forever chemicals” lurking in food packaging and farmlands.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/585436-officials-underestimating-forever-chemicals-lurking-in-us