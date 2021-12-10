The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Development of a versatile, accurate AI prediction technique even with a small number of experiments

Researchers have used the chemical materials open platform framework to develop an AI technique capable of increasing the accuracy of machine learning-based predictions of material properties (e.g., strength, brittleness) through efficient use of material structural data obtained from only a small number of experiments. This technique may expedite the development of various materials, including polymers.

