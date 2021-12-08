The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How well are alternative feedstuffs received by the end consumer?

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Despite shifts towards vegan and vegetarian diets in Western cultures, demand for animal protein persists. Alternative protein sources are required to nourish the growing world population without compromising on sustainability. Researchers investigated consumer preferences of alternative feedstuffs. Specifically, the researchers looked at the effect of information regarding algae and insects in the food chain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208182548.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version