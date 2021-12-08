How well are alternative feedstuffs received by the end consumer?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

Despite shifts towards vegan and vegetarian diets in Western cultures, demand for animal protein persists. Alternative protein sources are required to nourish the growing world population without compromising on sustainability. Researchers investigated consumer preferences of alternative feedstuffs. Specifically, the researchers looked at the effect of information regarding algae and insects in the food chain.

