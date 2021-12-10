The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Finding the recipe for a larger, greener global rice bowl

Category: Environment Hits: 7

A global assessment assessed rice yields and efficiency in 32 rice cropping systems. The study concluded that there is still substantial room to increase rice production while reducing the negative environmental impacts. A leading agronomist describes the study as 'the most comprehensive global evaluation of production systems for a major staple crop, (one that) will set the standard for future global comparison.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209201702.htm

