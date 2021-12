Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 20:50 Hits: 11

Asthma has been associated with a lowered risk of brain tumors, and researchers now think they know why: Immune cells activated under conditions of asthma are less able to promote the growth of brain tumors. The findings could lead to new therapeutic approaches.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211210155045.htm