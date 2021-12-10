The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Human-like' brain helps robot out of a maze

A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers have demonstrated they can. Their robot bases its decisions on the very system humans use to think and act: the brain. The study paves the way to exciting new applications of neuromorphic devices in health and beyond.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211210140717.htm

