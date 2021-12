Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 11:00 Hits: 7

Democratic strategists say it’s vital the White House use a projected fall in gas prices to counter Republican attacks by tying the decrease to Biden administration policies.President Biden has taken a political hit from inflation, and gas prices in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/585184-white-house-seeks-to-get-some-credit-if-gas-prices-fall