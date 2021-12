Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Reef fish, such as emperors, tropical snappers and rockcods, help keep numbers of crown-of-thorns starfish in check on the Great Barrier Reef. New research has found the abundance of the coral-eating starfish increases in places where fish species, particularly those who eat the starfish, are removed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208090017.htm