Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 17:44 Hits: 4

A new genomics marker tool has been shown to accurately identify tilapia species and tell apart their hybrids, providing a novel resource to help develop aquaculture and empower conservation in Tanzania, Africa. Crucially, the new tool offers a cheaper solution than full genome data analysis -- the current approach to monitoring local biodiversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209124445.htm