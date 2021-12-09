The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Circular economy: Researchers show how synthetic rubber raw material can be degraded

Enzymes are capable of degrading synthetic polyisoprene. The specific conditions for that have now been created and exploited. Polyisoprene is the principal component of natural rubber and of many types of rubber also used in car tires, for example. Up until now, it has only been possible to degrade polyisoprene, with a composition similar to naturally occurring rubber. The present research could provide important insights toward a circular economy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209095608.htm

