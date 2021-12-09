The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

DNA transcription speeds, a function of collective modes driven by DNA supercoiling

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A team of physicists working at the intersection of theory and experiment are shedding new light on the 'teamwork' of molecular motors -- called RNA polymerases (RNAPs) -- that mediate DNA transcription. The researchers' work revealed for the first time two essential elements in modeling transcription under torsion: first, transcription factors that are well known to affect the rate at which RNAP initiate transcription can also control the propagation of DNA supercoils, and second, the number of RNAPs present affects the torsional stress experienced by individual RNAPs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209124303.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version