Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:33 Hits: 0

Chemically analyzing sequential samples from the baleen of dead whales makes it possible to read not only the history of the diet, but also the migration route of the animals. In a new study, researchers present their results of a novel way of analyzing nitrogen isotopes in animal tissue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208123343.htm