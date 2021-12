Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

Abortion remains safe after Canada removed restrictions on the medical abortion pill mifepristone in November 2017, according to a new study. The study used comprehensive government health data to examine 315,000 abortions in Ontario between 2012 and 2020. An analysis showed no increase in abortion-related health complications following the removal of restrictions on mifepristone.

